Mountain Stage Announces Clay Center Show with Ani DiFranco Sept. 12, Kathleen Edwards added to Sept. 19 Line-up

Tickets are on sale Friday July 9 at 10a.m. EST for a newly announced Mountain Stage show to take place at The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston, W.Va. on Sunday, September 12. Hosted by Kathy Mattea, the radio show taping will welcome the return of fiercely independent recording artist Ani DiFranco, who will make her seventh appearance on Mountain Stage since 1993. DiFranco’s new album Revolutionary Love, the 22nd studio album in an iconic career, is available now.

Other guests already announced include beloved singer-songwriter Dar Williams, Americana mainstay Hayes Carll, and one more artist to be announced soon. The show will be recorded for delayed broadcast to Mountain Stage affiliates later this fall. There will be no live-stream element offered for this event. As a thank you for supporting the program, Mountain Stage Members received early access to prime seats for this event four days in advance of the public on sale.

1 of 3 — Hayes Carll David McClister 2 of 3 — Dar Williams Dar Williams returns to Mountain Stage on Sunday September 12 at The Clay Center. Ebru Yildiz 3 of 3 — Ani DiFranco Ani DiFranco returns to Mountain Stage on Sept. 12 at The Clay Center Daymon Gardner

Advance tickets are $45, $35 and $25, plus applicable fees, and are available at TheClayCenter.org, by phone at 304.561.3570, or at venue box office, located at 1 Clay Square, Charleston, W.Va., open Monday-Sunday 9:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.

Remi Theriault Acclaimed singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards has been added to the bill on Sunday September 19 at the Culture Center Theater. Her highly anticipated new album, Total Freedom, will be released August 14 on Dualtone Records.

Elsewhere on the Live Show Schedule, we’re excited to welcome acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Kathleen Edwards back to Mountain Stage for her fourth appearance since 2003. Edwards has been added to line-up on Sunday, September 19 at the Culture Center Theater as host Kathy Mattea welcomes the incomparable Todd Snider, folk-punk musician Sunny War, Haitian roots-group Lakou Mizik and genre-hopping trio The Accidentals. Edwards released her highly anticipated new album, Total Freedom, last year on Dualtone Records. The album’s first single, “Options Open,” is below.

There are currently nine Mountain Stage events on sale, including our next event Sunday, July 25 at the Culture Center Theater with Amy Helm, Chris Pierce, Christian Lopez and Erin & the Wildfire.

Be sure to sign up for our newsletter and receive updates directly in your inbox and take time to browse the entire live show schedule to plan your visit to hear some live music in #AlmostHeaven.

