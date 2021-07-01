© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Patti Smith Has Our Song Of The Week From 2018

West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Vasilia Scouras
Published July 1, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT
Patti Smith & Family- "People Have The Power" Live On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Patti Smith on Mountain Stage in 2018

Poet, performer, visual artist and rock-and-roll icon Patti Smith joins us on this week's encore broadcast of Mountain Stage.

Here she performs "People Have The Power," the driving anthem co-written with her husband Fred "Sonic" Smith, a native of Lincoln County, W.Va. who was posthumously inducted into the WV Music Hall of Fame the evening prior to this performance in 2018.

Recorded in 2018
Smith performs the song with a band that includes her longtime collaborator and guitarist Lenny Kaye, her son Jackson Smith on guitar, daughter Jesse Paris-Smith on piano, along with Mountain Stage Band members Ammed Solomon on drums and Steve Hill on bass.

You can hear Patti Smith & Family's entire performance, plus sets from Van William, Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore feat. Lucy & Brigid Moore, Robbie Fulks, and a special Tribute to Little Jimmy Dickens featuring Tim O'Brien, Charlie McCoy, and more, on this week's encore episode of Mountain Stage.

From Left to Right: Tim O'Brien, Jupie Little (of The Carpenter Ants), Robbie Fulks, Mollie O'Brien, Brigid and Lucy Moore, Lenny Kaye and Jesse Paris-Smith.
Check out the playlist and find out where you can listen to this week’s special encore episode of Mountain Stage.

We’re getting back into the swing with live shows again, so you should sign up for our email updates to be among the first to know our on-sale schedule so you can plan your trip to #AlmostHeaven.

