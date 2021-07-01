Listen: Patti Smith Has Our Song Of The Week From 2018

Poet, performer, visual artist and rock-and-roll icon Patti Smith joins us on this week's encore broadcast of Mountain Stage.

Here she performs "People Have The Power," the driving anthem co-written with her husband Fred "Sonic" Smith, a native of Lincoln County, W.Va. who was posthumously inducted into the WV Music Hall of Fame the evening prior to this performance in 2018.

Patti Smith & Family- "People Have The Power" Live On Mountain Stage Recorded in 2018 Listen • 4:53

Smith performs the song with a band that includes her longtime collaborator and guitarist Lenny Kaye, her son Jackson Smith on guitar, daughter Jesse Paris-Smith on piano, along with Mountain Stage Band members Ammed Solomon on drums and Steve Hill on bass.

You can hear Patti Smith & Family's entire performance, plus sets from Van William, Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore feat. Lucy & Brigid Moore, Robbie Fulks, and a special Tribute to Little Jimmy Dickens featuring Tim O'Brien, Charlie McCoy, and more, on this week's encore episode of Mountain Stage.

BRIAN BLAUSER From Left to Right: Tim O'Brien, Jupie Little (of The Carpenter Ants), Robbie Fulks, Mollie O'Brien, Brigid and Lucy Moore, Lenny Kaye and Jesse Paris-Smith.

