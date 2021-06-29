More Than $6 Million Federal Loan To Fund W.Va. Hospital Expansion, Kids Club

West Virginia will receive $6.5 million in federal loans for a youth facility and the expansion of a hospital.

The financing from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is meant for rural development. It will fund a $5,700,000 expansion and renovation of Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Marlinton, according to a news release from Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito's office.

It will also provide $800,000 to purchase a facility in Berkeley Springs for the Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle.

“The additional support for the Boys and Girls club in the Eastern Panhandle provides childcare services our families rely on, while the expansion of the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital will lead to increased access to vital health services for the entire county,” Capito said in a statement.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said investing in “rural communities is essential to growing our state's economy and workforce, as well as enriching the lives of West Virginians."

