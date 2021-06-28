Mountain Stage Announces Five Live Events, Return To Full Capacity

Mountain Stage is announcing five live events that are on sale now to Mountain Stage Members. Tickets for all shows will be available to the public at MountainStage.org starting Friday, July 2 at 10a.m. EST. Among the guests scheduled to appear include Todd Snider, Lakou Mizik, Bahamas, Paula Cole, Tommy Emmanuel with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Pokey LaFarge, Sonny Landreth and the North Mississippi Allstars.

Advance Tickets to Culture Center Shows are $25 in Advance and $35 Day of Show (when available).

The show is happy to announce that all events at the Culture Center Theater have been approved for full capacity, starting with the next scheduled event on Sunday July 25 with Amy Helm, Chris Pierce, Christian Lopez and Erin & The Wildfire. Kyshona, originally scheduled to appear this date has asked to reschedule.

Additional tickets for shows that have previously been sold out will also be available Friday July 2 at 10a.m.

1 of 7 — Todd Snider Todd Snider 2 of 7 — Lakou Mizik Lakou Mizik will appear on Mountain Stage Sunday September 19. Maxence Bradley 3 of 7 — Bahamas Bahamas returns to Mountain Stage on Sunday October 3 in Charleston, W.Va. 4 of 7 — Paula Cole Paula Cole will return to Mountain Stage on Sunday October 3, 2021 Tim Llewellyn 5 of 7 — Tommy Emmanuel (center) with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley Tommy Emmanuel (center) with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley Brian Penix 6 of 7 — Pokey LaFarge 2021 Pokey LaFarge will appear on Mountain Stage Sunday November 7. Eliot Lee Hazel 7 of 7 — North Mississippi Allstars North Mississippi Allstars will return to Mountain Stage Sunday November 14

Tickets for each newly announced event are on sale now to all current Mountain Stage Members who make a recurring gift of $10/month or more to Mountain Stage. General on sale begins Friday, July 2 at 10a.m. EST via Eventbrite. You can find more information and sign-up to become a Mountain Stage Member at this link.

A full schedule of events artist line-ups so far can be found on the Upcoming Live Shows tab at the new MountainStage.org. Line-ups are subject to change. Free, one-time-only live streams will be available for many upcoming events, and a “pay-what-you-want” ticket option is available for those who wish to support the show.

