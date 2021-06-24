Listen: Grace Potter Has Our Song Of The Week From 2007

This week’s encore broadcast was recorded in 2007 during FestivALL Charleston. We hear from New Orleans soul-queen Irma Thomas, a set from then-up-and-coming group Grace Potter & The Nocturnals, brother-sister duo Tim & Mollie O’Brien, sacred steel from The Campbell Brothers, and the one and only Jesse Winchester.

Our Song of the Week comes from Grace Potter & the Nocturnals, a band founded by vocalist, keyboardist and guitarist Potter, with her former husband and Nocturnals drummer, Matt Burr. The band was touring at the time in support of their album This is Somewhere. Our Song of the Week is the band’s performance of “Falling or Flying,” a track that also appears on that critically acclaimed album.

Potter released her current album Daylight in 2019, and has high-profile tour stops this summer at the Newport Folk Festival, Bonnaroo, and the 4848 Festival in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Grace Potter "Falling Or Flying" Live On Mountain Stage Recorded on Mountain Stage in 2007 Listen • 5:23

Elsewhere on the show we hear from Soul-Queen of New Orleans Irma Thomas, brother-sister duo Tim & Mollie O’Brien, sacred steel from The Campbell Brothers, and a charming set from the gone-but-never-forgotten Jesse Winchester.

Check out the playlist and find out where you can listen to this week’s special encore episode of Mountain Stage.

We’re getting back into the swing with live shows again, so you should sign up for our email updates to be among the first to know our on-sale schedule so you can plan your trip to #AlmostHeaven.

