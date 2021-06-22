© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture

Outdoors Festival Planned In September In Southern W.Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published June 22, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT
A Boy Scout works on a canoe in 2015 outside Payson, Utah.

The permanent home of the National Scout Jamboree will hold a four-day outdoor festival for the public in September.

The Adventure On! Freedom Festival will take place Sept. 10 to 13 at the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve in southern West Virginia, WVVA-TV reported.

Among the events will be a free concert featuring the band Lonestar on Sept. 11 for first responders, active duty or retired military and law enforcement officers on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The event also will feature motor bike and electric bike racing, swimming, hiking, fishing, skateboarding, target shooting, camping and ziplines.

Local vendors also will be allowed to sell their wares.

Tickets can be purchased in advance.

Associated Press
