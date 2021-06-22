© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Podcast
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2009: Buddy Guy, Shemekia Copeland, Duke Robillard, and Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published June 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT
Shemekia Copeland
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Shemekia Copeland made her third Mountain Stage appearance in 2009. She has visited the show three more times since this taping.

We continue to revisit our vast archive with this 2009 episode featuring, blues icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Buddy Guy, modern-day Queen of the Blues Shemekia Copeland, some jump blues from Duke Robillard, and a house-rockin' performance by Chicago blues mainstays Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials.

Take a moment to subscribe to the Mountain Stage podcast on Apple podcasts or you can find us on just about every podcasting platform. We're also back to producing live shows, so we hope you'll sign up to receive Mountain Stage news delivered straight to your inbox.

Support for the Mountain Stage podcast is provided by Digital Relativity https://digitalrelativity.com

Tags

Arts & CultureBuddy GuyShemekia Copeland
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
See stories by Vasilia Scouras
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content