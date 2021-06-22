From 2009: Buddy Guy, Shemekia Copeland, Duke Robillard, and Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials

We continue to revisit our vast archive with this 2009 episode featuring, blues icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Buddy Guy, modern-day Queen of the Blues Shemekia Copeland, some jump blues from Duke Robillard, and a house-rockin' performance by Chicago blues mainstays Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials.

