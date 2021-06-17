Listen: Dierks Bentley's "Up On The Ridge" Is Our Song Of The Week

This week we are looking back to 2010 when we recorded a special episode at The Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences during FestivALL Charleston. Our guests included Dierks Bentley, who brought along bluegrass family band The Travelin’ McCourys to perform songs from his then just-released album Up On The Ridge. The band’s air-tight performance of the title track is our Song of the Week.

Dierks Bentley performs "Up On The Ridge" on Mountain Stage Recorded in 2010 at The Clay Center in Charleston, W.Va. Listen • 3:23

Radio listeners will also enjoy live sets from swing-style guitarist John Jorgenson and his Quintet, Canadian songwriter Fred Eaglesmith, Harmonica player and session legend Charlie McCoy, and guitar-icon Bill Kirchen.

1 of 4 — John Jorgenson Quintet 2 of 4 — Bill Kirchen 2010 3 of 4 — Charlie McCoy and his band 4 of 4 — Fred Eaglesmith, 2010

Check out the playlist and find out where you can listen to this week’s special encore episode of Mountain Stage.

