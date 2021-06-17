© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

Listen: Dierks Bentley's "Up On The Ridge" Is Our Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published June 17, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT
Dierks Bentley and the Travelin' McCourys
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Dierks Bentley and the Travelin' McCourys on stage at The Clay Center during FestivALL, 2010

This week we are looking back to 2010 when we recorded a special episode at The Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences during FestivALL Charleston. Our guests included Dierks Bentley, who brought along bluegrass family band The Travelin’ McCourys to perform songs from his then just-released album Up On The Ridge. The band’s air-tight performance of the title track is our Song of the Week.

Dierks Bentley performs "Up On The Ridge" on Mountain Stage
Recorded in 2010 at The Clay Center in Charleston, W.Va.
Dierks Bentley & the Travelin' McCourys on Mountain Stage 2010

Radio listeners will also enjoy live sets from swing-style guitarist John Jorgenson and his Quintet, Canadian songwriter Fred Eaglesmith, Harmonica player and session legend Charlie McCoy, and guitar-icon Bill Kirchen.

1 of 4  — John Jorgenson Quintet
2 of 4  — Bill Kirchen 2010
3 of 4  — Charlie McCoy and his band
4 of 4  — Fred Eaglesmith, 2010

Check out the playlist and find out where you can listen to this week’s special encore episode of Mountain Stage.

We’re getting back into the swing with live shows again, so you should sign up for our email updates to be among the first to know our on-sale schedule so you can plan your trip to #AlmostHeaven.

Tags

Arts & CultureMountain Stage
Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
See stories by Adam Harris
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content