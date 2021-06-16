© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2010: Doc Watson, Justin Townes Earle, David Holt, Laura Boosinger, John Doyle, and Bob Livingston

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published June 16, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT
Justin Townes Earle
Brian Blauser
/
Justin Townes Earle in 2010

Press play on this podcast to hear a full set from American music legend Doc Watson, singer-songwriter Bob Livingston, traditional bluegrass picker Laura Boosinger, traditional Irish musician John Doyle, four-time Grammy winner David Holt, and the late Justin Townes Earle. This show was recorded in 2010 at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee.

Doc Watson

Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
