From 2010: Doc Watson, Justin Townes Earle, David Holt, Laura Boosinger, John Doyle, and Bob Livingston

Press play on this podcast to hear a full set from American music legend Doc Watson, singer-songwriter Bob Livingston, traditional bluegrass picker Laura Boosinger, traditional Irish musician John Doyle, four-time Grammy winner David Holt, and the late Justin Townes Earle. This show was recorded in 2010 at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee.

Listen: Doc Watson, Justin Townes Earle, David Holt, Laura Boosinger, John Doyle, and Bob Livingston Listen

We hope you'll take a moment to subscribe to the Mountain Stage podcast on Apple podcasts or you can find us on just about every podcasting platform.

Support is provided by Digital Relativity https://digitalrelativity.com

