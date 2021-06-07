© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Podcast
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2016: Billy Bragg & Joe Henry, Robert Ellis, Chris Smither, Kaia Kater, and Lau

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published June 7, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT
Joe Henry and Billy Bragg
Josh Saul
/
Mountain Stage
Joe Henry and Billy Bragg pose for a photo at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh, PA.

We continue to revisit our archives with this 2016 podcast featuring Billy Bragg & Joe Henry, Chris Smither, Robert Ellis, Lau, and Kaia Kater. This classic episode was recorded in 2016 at the Byham Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA at the invite of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and our colleagues at WYEP.

From 2016: Billy Bragg & Joe Henry, Robert Ellis, Chris Smither, Kaia Kater, and Lau
Click 'Listen' to start the podcast
Kaia Kater

We hope you'll take a moment to subscribe to the Mountain Stage podcast on Apple podcasts or you can find us on just about every podcasting platform.

Support is provided by Digital Relativity https://digitalrelativity.com

Arts & Culture
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
See stories by Vasilia Scouras
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now