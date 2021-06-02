© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Doc Watson Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published June 3, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT
Doc Watson
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Doc Watson performing in 2010 during a visit to the show in Bristol, Tennessee.

Doc Watson is an American music legend. Arthel "Doc" Watson made over fifty records and influenced more than one generation of traditional and roots musicians. At the time of this performance in 2010, the 87-year-old Watson ran through a string of his most-loved and recognizable material. He is accompanied by David Holt on banjo and Mountain Stage bassist Steve Hill. Hear "T For Texas" now and tune in for the full performance this week.

Listen: Doc Watson Performs "T For Texas"
DocWatson3.jpg.jpg

Join us on one of these NPR stations starting June 4, as we look back to this episode from 2010, recorded in Bristol, Tennessee. Hear a full set from Doc Watson, singer-songwriter Bob Livingston, traditional bluegrass picker Laura Boosinger, traditional Irish musician John Doyle, four-time Grammy winner David Holt, and the late Justin Townes Earle.

1 of 5  — Justin Townes Earle
2 of 5  — John Doyle
3 of 5  — Laura Boosinger
4 of 5  — Bob Livingston
5 of 5  — David Holt

If you’d like to support the show while reaping behind-the-scenes benefits and curated playlists, Mountain Stage Membership is for you! Be sure to stay up to date with the Mountain Stage newsletter.

Arts & Culture
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
See stories by Vasilia Scouras
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now