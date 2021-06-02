Listen: Doc Watson Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Doc Watson is an American music legend. Arthel "Doc" Watson made over fifty records and influenced more than one generation of traditional and roots musicians. At the time of this performance in 2010, the 87-year-old Watson ran through a string of his most-loved and recognizable material. He is accompanied by David Holt on banjo and Mountain Stage bassist Steve Hill. Hear "T For Texas" now and tune in for the full performance this week.

Listen: Doc Watson Performs "T For Texas" Listen • 2:38

Join us on one of these NPR stations starting June 4, as we look back to this episode from 2010, recorded in Bristol, Tennessee. Hear a full set from Doc Watson, singer-songwriter Bob Livingston, traditional bluegrass picker Laura Boosinger, traditional Irish musician John Doyle, four-time Grammy winner David Holt, and the late Justin Townes Earle.

1 of 5 — Justin Townes Earle 2 of 5 — John Doyle 3 of 5 — Laura Boosinger 4 of 5 — Bob Livingston 5 of 5 — David Holt

