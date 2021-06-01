From 2008: Carlene Carter, Eric Church, Del McCoury Band, Mike Farris, and Ed Snodderly

© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Mountain Stage Podcast
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

Published June 1, 2021
Del McCoury Band on Mountain Stage
Del McCoury Band on Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage continues to look back into the program's extensive archive to share performances from a show recorded in 2008. This podcast episode features sets from country-music torch-bearer Carlene Carter, who hails from the prolific Carter Family, bluegrass royalty, Del McCoury Band, the soulful vocals of Mike Farris backed by The McCrary Sisters, plus songwriter and playwright Ed Snodderly.

Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
