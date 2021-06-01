From 2008: Carlene Carter, Eric Church, Del McCoury Band, Mike Farris, and Ed Snodderly

Mountain Stage continues to look back into the program's extensive archive to share performances from a show recorded in 2008. This podcast episode features sets from country-music torch-bearer Carlene Carter, who hails from the prolific Carter Family, bluegrass royalty, Del McCoury Band, the soulful vocals of Mike Farris backed by The McCrary Sisters, plus songwriter and playwright Ed Snodderly.

