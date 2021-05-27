© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Us & Them Logo
Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

Us & Them: Reconnecting West Virginia's Disconnected Youth

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay,
Kyle Vass
Published May 27, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT
Disconnected Youth - Image
Lalena Price
/
Disconnected Youth

There are so many young people in the U.S. who are not in school, working, or training for work, that there’s a name for it. They are disconnected youth and West Virginia has one of the highest rates in the nation — 17 percent.

It’s a tough group to track down because there’s a stigma attached to this status; however, a few programs are trying to bridge this gap by connecting with young people and giving them a pathway and the support they need to train for a job and a career.

On this episode of Us & Them, host Trey Kay explores why some young West Virginians struggle so much to move forward. We'll also hear from a few Mountain State leaders who talk about how we might help them.

YouthBuild-Elkins-210508.jpg
Michelle Phares
Dayton Eisenhart and his fellow crewmates show furniture they've constructed while at YouthBuild in Elkins, W.Va.
Colleen_Moran.JPG
Kyle Vass
Colleen Moran sits in her office where she works as a psychologist who specializes in helping young people in Charleston, W.Va., Monday, Apr. 30, 2021.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the West Virginia Humanities Council.

Trey Kay
Radio journalist Trey Kay is host and producer of "Us & Them," a podcast devoted to telling stories from all sides of the Culture Wars. He co-produces the podcast with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Kyle Vass
Kyle is a contributor to Us & Them.
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
