Us & Them: Reconnecting West Virginia's Disconnected Youth
There are so many young people in the U.S. who are not in school, working, or training for work, that there’s a name for it. They are disconnected youth and West Virginia has one of the highest rates in the nation — 17 percent.
It’s a tough group to track down because there’s a stigma attached to this status; however, a few programs are trying to bridge this gap by connecting with young people and giving them a pathway and the support they need to train for a job and a career.
On this episode of Us & Them, host Trey Kay explores why some young West Virginians struggle so much to move forward. We'll also hear from a few Mountain State leaders who talk about how we might help them.
This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the West Virginia Humanities Council.
