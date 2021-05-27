Listen: Billy Bragg and Joe Henry Have The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Revered singers and songwriters Billy Bragg and Joe Henry perform on this week's archive broadcast of Mountain Stage, with songs that celebrate the wide-open romance of the American railroad.

Our Song of the Week features the acclaimed pair performing the John Hartford classic "Gentle on My Mind" in a show that also features Chris Smither, Robert Ellis, Lau, and Kaia Kater. This classic episode was recorded in 2016 at the Byham Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA at the invite of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and our colleagues at WYEP.

Chris Smither Songwriter and master guitarist Chris Smither has joined Mountain Stage on the road many times. This time he joined the lineup in Pittsburgh, for a 2016 show at the historic Byham Theater. Kaia Kater Canadian Kaia Kater made her solo Mountain Stage debut in 2016. Robert Ellis This week we revisit a 2016 episode featuring Texas multi-instrumentalist Robert Ellis. Lau British folk instrumentalists, Lau are featured on this week's encore episode. Joe Henry and Billy Bragg Joe Henry and Billy Bragg prepare to take the stage to close our our road show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

