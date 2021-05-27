Listen: Billy Bragg and Joe Henry Have The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Revered singers and songwriters Billy Bragg and Joe Henry perform on this week's archive broadcast of Mountain Stage, with songs that celebrate the wide-open romance of the American railroad.
Our Song of the Week features the acclaimed pair performing the John Hartford classic "Gentle on My Mind" in a show that also features Chris Smither, Robert Ellis, Lau, and Kaia Kater. This classic episode was recorded in 2016 at the Byham Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA at the invite of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and our colleagues at WYEP.
Join us starting May 28 on these NPR stations to listen in and relive the experience, or enjoy it for the first time!
