From 2010: Lizz Wright, The Holmes Brothers, Deolinda, Raul Midon, The Paper Raincoat, and Fruit Bats

This podcast episode looks back to 2010 for a show recorded on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. We will hear from revered jazz vocalist Lizz Wright, guitar virtuoso Raul Midón, the gospel drenched blues of The Holmes Brothers, folk-rockers Fruit Bats, indie-pop storytellers The Paper Raincoat, and Portuguese acoustic group Deolinda.

Podcast: Lizz Wright, The Holmes Brothers, Deolinda, Raul Midon, The Paper Raincoat, and Fruit Bats Listen

