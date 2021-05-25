Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.
From 2010: Lizz Wright, The Holmes Brothers, Deolinda, Raul Midon, The Paper Raincoat, and Fruit Bats
This podcast episode looks back to 2010 for a show recorded on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. We will hear from revered jazz vocalist Lizz Wright, guitar virtuoso Raul Midón, the gospel drenched blues of The Holmes Brothers, folk-rockers Fruit Bats, indie-pop storytellers The Paper Raincoat, and Portuguese acoustic group Deolinda.
