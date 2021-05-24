© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Road Named For Native, Musician Bill Withers

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published May 24, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT
Bill Withers
wikimedia commons

West Virginia native Bill Withers has been honored with a road named in his honor.

“Bill Withers Memorial Road” is the new name for Slab Fork Road from the Lester Highway to the Coalfields Expressway in Raleigh County, the state Department of Transportation said.

The musician died at the age of 81 in 2020. He is best known for writing and recording “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day,” and “Lean on Me.” He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.​

The Division of Highways installed a sign last week renaming the road. The move was passed by the West Virginia Legislature last month.

“The uplifting messages in some of his songs really helped us get through the last year we’ve had,” Deputy Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston said in a news release.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency.
