© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Eric Church Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published May 20, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
Eric Church 2008
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Eric Church joined the lineup in 2008 for a Mountain Stage episode recorded in Bristol, Tennessee.

Eric Church was a rising star in country music when he treated a 2008 Mountain Stage audience in Bristol, Tennessee, to a stripped-down acoustic performance of what is normally a loud, electric stage show. Today he holds the title of CMA's 2020 Entertainer of the Year and sells out stadium shows.

"Sinners Like Me" is the Mountain Stage Song Of The Week, and was one of the hits from Church's debut 2006 album of the same title.

Eric Church "Sinners Like Me"
Listen to the Mountain Stage Song Of The Week, recorded in 2008.
Eric Church in 2008

We invite you to tune in this week as we relive this archived episode from 2008. In addition to Eric Church, we will hear from country-music torch-bearer Carlene Carter, who hails from the prolific Carter Family, bluegrass royalty, Del McCoury Band, the soulful vocals of Mike Farris backed by The McCrary Sisters, plus songwriter and playwright Ed Snodderly. Look over the playlist and find your station.

If you’d like to support the show while reaping behind-the-scenes benefits and curated playlists, Mountain Stage Membership is for you! Be sure to stay up to date with the Mountain Stage newsletter. Find out how you can hear this entire episode on your local public radio station by visiting the affiliate listings found here.

Tags

Arts & CultureMountain Stage Song of the Week
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
See stories by Vasilia Scouras
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content