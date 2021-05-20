Eric Church Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Eric Church was a rising star in country music when he treated a 2008 Mountain Stage audience in Bristol, Tennessee, to a stripped-down acoustic performance of what is normally a loud, electric stage show. Today he holds the title of CMA's 2020 Entertainer of the Year and sells out stadium shows.

"Sinners Like Me" is the Mountain Stage Song Of The Week, and was one of the hits from Church's debut 2006 album of the same title.

Eric Church "Sinners Like Me" Listen to the Mountain Stage Song Of The Week, recorded in 2008. Listen • 3:59

We invite you to tune in this week as we relive this archived episode from 2008. In addition to Eric Church, we will hear from country-music torch-bearer Carlene Carter, who hails from the prolific Carter Family, bluegrass royalty, Del McCoury Band, the soulful vocals of Mike Farris backed by The McCrary Sisters, plus songwriter and playwright Ed Snodderly. Look over the playlist and find your station.

