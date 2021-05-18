From 2012: Arlo Guthrie & Boys Night Out, Paul Thorn, Michael Cerveris, and Delta Rae

In this archive podcast episode, we revisit a 2012 trip to Huntington, West Virginia where Mountain Stage welcomed iconic folksinger Arlo Guthrie and his family band, Boys Night Out, Huntington native, and Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris, Mississippi songwriter Paul Thorn, and sibling heavy southern folk-rockers Delta Rae.

Podcast: Arlo Guthrie & Boys Night Out, Paul Thorn, Michael Cerveris, and Delta Rae Hear this episode from 2012, recorded in Huntington, West Virginia. Listen

We hope you'll subscribe to the Mountain Stage podcast on Apple podcasts or you can find us on just about every podcasting platform.

Support is provided by Digital Relativity https://digitalrelativity.com

