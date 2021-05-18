© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2012: Arlo Guthrie & Boys Night Out, Paul Thorn, Michael Cerveris, and Delta Rae

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published May 18, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT
Guthrie has performed the heavy task of carrying on his father Woody's legacy, while maintaining a place as a highly regarded musician in his own right.

In this archive podcast episode, we revisit a 2012 trip to Huntington, West Virginia where Mountain Stage welcomed iconic folksinger Arlo Guthrie and his family band, Boys Night Out, Huntington native, and Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris, Mississippi songwriter Paul Thorn, and sibling heavy southern folk-rockers Delta Rae.

Hear this episode from 2012, recorded in Huntington, West Virginia.
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
