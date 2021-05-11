Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.
From 2012: Patterson Hood, Van Dyke Parks, Teitur, Randall Bramblett, and Caroline Aiken
In this archive podcast episode, we revisit a 2012 trip to Athens, Georgia where Mountain Stage welcomed folk-rocker Caroline Aiken, accomplished composer, arranger, singer, and songwriter Van Dyke Parks, soulful multi-instrumentalist Randall Bramblett, Faroe Islands-based songwriter Teitur, and Patterson Hood of the Drive-By Truckers.
Podcast: Patterson Hood, Van Dyke Parks, Teitur, Randall Bramblett, and Caroline Aiken
We hope you'll subscribe to the Mountain Stage podcast on Apple podcasts or you can find us on just about every podcasting platform.
Support is provided by Digital Relativity https://digitalrelativity.com