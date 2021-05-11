© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2012: Patterson Hood, Van Dyke Parks, Teitur, Randall Bramblett, and Caroline Aiken

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published May 11, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT
Van Dyke Parks performing in 2012 in Athens, Georgia.
Mountain Stage
Van Dyke Parks performing in 2012 in Athens, Georgia.

In this archive podcast episode, we revisit a 2012 trip to Athens, Georgia where Mountain Stage welcomed folk-rocker Caroline Aiken, accomplished composer, arranger, singer, and songwriter Van Dyke Parks, soulful multi-instrumentalist Randall Bramblett, Faroe Islands-based songwriter Teitur, and Patterson Hood of the Drive-By Truckers.

Podcast: Patterson Hood, Van Dyke Parks, Teitur, Randall Bramblett, and Caroline Aiken
Patterson Hood

Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
