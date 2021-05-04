This podcast episode features performances recorded in 2015 on the campus of Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia during the Augusta Heritage Festival. The Augusta Heritage Center offers a scholarly approach to preserving and teaching traditional arts, culture, music, and folklore. This week's look back to 2015 also features The SteelDrivers, Sam Gleaves, Jesse Milnes and Emily Miller, and Alice Gerrard.

From 2015: Rhiannon Giddens, The SteelDrivers, Jesse Milnes & Emily Miller, Sam Gleaves, and Alice Gerrard Listen

