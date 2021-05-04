© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Mountain Stage Podcast
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2015: Rhiannon Giddens, The SteelDrivers, Jesse Milnes & Emily Miller, Sam Gleaves, and Alice Gerrard

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published May 4, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT
Rhiannon Giddens
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Rhiannon Giddens During The Augusta Heritage Festival in 2015

This podcast episode features performances recorded in 2015 on the campus of Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia during the Augusta Heritage Festival. The Augusta Heritage Center offers a scholarly approach to preserving and teaching traditional arts, culture, music, and folklore. This week's look back to 2015 also features The SteelDrivers, Sam Gleaves, Jesse Milnes and Emily Miller, and Alice Gerrard.

Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
