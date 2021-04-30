New Book Details W.Va. Historical Markers

If you’ve ever wondered what some of those historical road markers say, and what the story behind the marker is, there is a new book available that will fill in those details.

It is called “Signs of the Times: West Virginia’s Highway Historical Marker Program.”

“This book absolutely provides all kinds of wonderful information all through the book about all the historical markers all across our highway system,” Gov. Jim Justice said.

The first roadside marker in the state was in downtown Charleston designating the original location of the state capitol on Capitol Street. It was placed in 1937.

This book updates a version that was originally published in 2002. The 2021 version includes approximately 300 new markers that were added since the original book was published.