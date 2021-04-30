© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
New Book Details W.Va. Historical Markers

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published April 30, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT
justiceroadsign.jpg
A release event for the new book "Signs of the Times: West Virginia’s Highway Historical Marker Program" Gov. Jim Justice holds up a mocked up road sign for the Roads to Prosperity program.

If you’ve ever wondered what some of those historical road markers say, and what the story behind the marker is, there is a new book available that will fill in those details.

It is called “Signs of the Times: West Virginia’s Highway Historical Marker Program.”

“This book absolutely provides all kinds of wonderful information all through the book about all the historical markers all across our highway system,” Gov. Jim Justice said.

The first roadside marker in the state was in downtown Charleston designating the original location of the state capitol on Capitol Street. It was placed in 1937.

This book updates a version that was originally published in 2002. The 2021 version includes approximately 300 new markers that were added since the original book was published.

It is currently available at the Archives and History Library in Charleston.

Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
