Performers Sought for Virtual Juneteenth Celebration

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is looking for performers for the upcoming Juneteenth Celebration.

Vocalists, bands, poets, dancers, choirs, and musicians can apply to be part of the upcoming, virtual event.

The 2021 event will premiere on Facebook and West Virginia Public Broadcasting on Saturday, June 19.

Juneteenth commemorates the 1865 announcement by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom from slavery in Texas.

President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation had outlawed slavery almost two and a half years earlier but enforcement there was slow and inconsistent before Granger's announcement.

Entries will be accepted through May 15.

All content submissions must meet the following guidelines:

Content must be original work.

Content must be suitable for family entertainment and free from profanity.

Videos must be no longer than two minutes.

Videos should be filmed in horizontal/landscape orientation.

Audio should be clear and easy to hear with minimal background noise.

Those who are interested can submit an online application here .