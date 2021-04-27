© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Performers Sought for Virtual Juneteenth Celebration

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published April 27, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT
Artists producing music. Musicians. Two men making music.
Adobe Stock
/

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is looking for performers for the upcoming Juneteenth Celebration.

Vocalists, bands, poets, dancers, choirs, and musicians can apply to be part of the upcoming, virtual event.

The 2021 event will premiere on Facebook and West Virginia Public Broadcasting on Saturday, June 19.

Juneteenth commemorates the 1865 announcement by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom from slavery in Texas.

President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation had outlawed slavery almost two and a half years earlier but enforcement there was slow and inconsistent before Granger's announcement.

Entries will be accepted through May 15.

All content submissions must meet the following guidelines:

  • Content must be original work.
  • Content must be suitable for family entertainment and free from profanity.
  • Videos must be no longer than two minutes.
  • Videos should be filmed in horizontal/landscape orientation.
  • Audio should be clear and easy to hear with minimal background noise.

Those who are interested can submit an online application here.

More information for performers and event updates will be published online.

Tags

Arts & CultureHerbert Henderson Office of Minority AffairsmusicPerforming Arts
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
See stories by Eric Douglas
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content