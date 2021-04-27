Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.
From 2008: Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, Bruce Cockburn, Billy Bragg, and Ferron
This podcast episode has us looking back to 2008 where we gathered some of the most well-regarded songwriters of our time for a special show at New York City's historic Town Hall. We hear from Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, Bruce Cockburn, Billy Bragg, and Ferron on this archived episode of Mountain Stage.
This archived episode was recorded in 2008 at New York's iconic Town Hall.
