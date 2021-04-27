© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Podcast
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2008: Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, Bruce Cockburn, Billy Bragg, and Ferron

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published April 27, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT
Rosanne Cash on Mountain Stage in 2008
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Rosanne Cash performing on Mountain Stage at Town Hall in 2008.

This podcast episode has us looking back to 2008 where we gathered some of the most well-regarded songwriters of our time for a special show at New York City's historic Town Hall. We hear from Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, Bruce Cockburn, Billy Bragg, and Ferron on this archived episode of Mountain Stage.

This archived episode was recorded in 2008 at New York's iconic Town Hall.
Bruce Cockburn 2008

Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
