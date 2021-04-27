From 2008: Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, Bruce Cockburn, Billy Bragg, and Ferron

This podcast episode has us looking back to 2008 where we gathered some of the most well-regarded songwriters of our time for a special show at New York City's historic Town Hall. We hear from Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, Bruce Cockburn, Billy Bragg, and Ferron on this archived episode of Mountain Stage.

