Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2012: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Blue Highway, The Pines, The McCrary Sisters, and John Fullbright

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published April 20, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT
The McCrary Sisters singing on Mountain Stage in Bristol, TN
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
The McCrary Sisters on Mountain Stage in 2012

Revisit an episode recorded in March of 2012 at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, TN where we partnered with The Birthplace of Country Music. This archived episode features Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Blue Highway, The Pines, The McCrary Sisters, and John Fullbright.

Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
