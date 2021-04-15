Listen: Rosanne Cash Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Written by Paul Hampton and Hal David, and recorded by Don Gibson in 1961, “Sea of Heartbreak” is one of 13 songs Rosanne Cash included on her landmark recording,

The List. Released in 2009 and awarded Album of the Year at the 2010 Americana Music Awards, The List is culled from 100 essential country songs that a teenage Cash received from her father Johnny Cash. “Sea of Heartbreak” is one of three songs on The List that was also recorded by Johnny Cash, and features vocals by Bruce Springsteen on the studio version. Here Cash is accompanied by her husband and The List producer John Leventhal.

Sea of Heartbreak - Rosanne Cash Recorded on Mountain Stage in 2008 at Town Hall in New York City

You can hear Cash’s entire set with more songs from The List on this week’s archive edition of Mountain Stage from 2008, on a special episode recorded at historic Town Hall in New York City. We’ll also be treated to performances from Rodney Crowell, Bruce Cockburn, Billy Bragg, and Ferron. Listen on these public radio stations starting Friday April 16.