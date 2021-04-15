© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Rosanne Cash Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published April 15, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT
RosanneCash 2008
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Rosanne Cash performing on Mountain Stage at Town Hall in 2008.

Written by Paul Hampton and Hal David, and recorded by Don Gibson in 1961, “Sea of Heartbreak” is one of 13 songs Rosanne Cash included on her landmark recording,
The List. Released in 2009 and awarded Album of the Year at the 2010 Americana Music Awards, The List is culled from 100 essential country songs that a teenage Cash received from her father Johnny Cash. “Sea of Heartbreak” is one of three songs on The List that was also recorded by Johnny Cash, and features vocals by Bruce Springsteen on the studio version. Here Cash is accompanied by her husband and The List producer John Leventhal.

Sea of Heartbreak - Rosanne Cash
Recorded on Mountain Stage in 2008 at Town Hall in New York City
RosanneCash 2

You can hear Cash’s entire set with more songs from The List on this week’s archive edition of Mountain Stage from 2008, on a special episode recorded at historic Town Hall in New York City. We’ll also be treated to performances from Rodney Crowell, Bruce Cockburn, Billy Bragg, and Ferron. Listen on these public radio stations starting Friday April 16.

1 of 4  — Bruce Cockburn 2008
Bruce Cockburn performing on Mountain Stage at Town Hall in 2008
Brian Blauser
2 of 4  — Billy Bragg 2008
Billy Bragg performing on Moutnain Stage at Town Hall in New York in 2008
Brian Blauser
3 of 4  — Ferron 2008
Ferron performs on Mountain Stage in 2008.
Brian Blauser
4 of 4  — Rodney Crowell 2008
Rodney Crowell Trio performing on Mountain Stage in New York, 2008
Brian Blauser

Arts & Culture
Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
See stories by Adam Harris
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now