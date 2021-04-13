Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.
From 2007: Regina Spektor, Asleep At The Wheel, They Might Be Giants, Matt White & the subdudes
This episode was originally recorded in 2007 in Charleston, West Virginia, and features performances from Russian-born, New York-based singer, pianist, and songwriter Regina Spektor, Texas Swing staples Asleep At The Wheel, indie rockers They Might Be Giants, New Orleans swamp rockers the subdudes, and cinematic songwriter and singer Matt White.
