© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Podcast
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2007: Regina Spektor, Asleep At The Wheel, They Might Be Giants, Matt White & the subdudes

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published April 13, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT
Matt White
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Matt White performs on Mountain Stage as we look back to an episode recorded in 2007.

This episode was originally recorded in 2007 in Charleston, West Virginia, and features performances from Russian-born, New York-based singer, pianist, and songwriter Regina Spektor, Texas Swing staples Asleep At The Wheel, indie rockers They Might Be Giants, New Orleans swamp rockers the subdudes, and cinematic songwriter and singer Matt White.

From 2007: Regina Spektor, Asleep At The Wheel, They Might Be Giants, Matt White & The subdudes
Press listen to hear this archived episode from 2007 in its entirety.
Regina Spektor in 2007

We hope you'll subscribe to the Mountain Stage podcast on Apple podcasts or you can find us on just about every podcasting platform.

Support for the Mountain Stage Podcast is provided by Digital Relativity. https://digitalrelativity.com/

Arts & Culture
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
See stories by Vasilia Scouras
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now