This episode was originally recorded in 2007 in Charleston, West Virginia, and features performances from Russian-born, New York-based singer, pianist, and songwriter Regina Spektor, Texas Swing staples Asleep At The Wheel, indie rockers They Might Be Giants, New Orleans swamp rockers the subdudes, and cinematic songwriter and singer Matt White.

From 2007: Regina Spektor, Asleep At The Wheel, They Might Be Giants, Matt White & The subdudes Press listen to hear this archived episode from 2007 in its entirety. Listen

We hope you'll subscribe to the Mountain Stage podcast on Apple podcasts or you can find us on just about every podcasting platform.

Support for the Mountain Stage Podcast is provided by Digital Relativity. https://digitalrelativity.com/

