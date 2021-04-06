© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

Podcast: Darrell Scott, Kathy Mattea, Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche, and Todd Burge

Published April 6, 2021
Violist Sandra Groce joins host Larry Groce for the finale song on this special anniversary episode.

Hear sets from Darrell Scott, Kathy Mattea, Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche, and Todd Burge on this brand new episode celebrating 37 years of Mountain Stage. This show was recorded without a live audience in December of 2020 in Charleston, West Virginia.

Hear performances from Darrell Scott, Kathy Mattea, Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche and Todd Burge
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
