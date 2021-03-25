Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.
LISTEN: Darrell Scott Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
This week's episode was recorded without an audience with appearances from Darrell Scott, Kathy Mattea, Todd Burge, and a virtual performance from Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche. Join us starting March 26 on your favorite public radio station.
Our Song of the Week, "There's A Stone Around My Belly" is performed by Darrell Scott and appears on his newest release, Jaroso.
Darrell Scott - "There's A Stone Around My Belly," Live on Mountain Stage
Darrell Scott performs "There's A Stone Around My Belly" live on Mountain Stage, 12/6/20
1 of 3 — Kathy Mattea performing on Mountain Stage
2 of 3 — Larry Groce and Sandra Groce on Mountain Stage, 2020
3 of 3 — Todd Burge on Mountain Stage, 2020
Todd Burge performing on Mountain Stage in December 2020.
BRIAN BLAUSER