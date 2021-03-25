LISTEN: Darrell Scott Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

This week's episode was recorded without an audience with appearances from Darrell Scott, Kathy Mattea, Todd Burge, and a virtual performance from Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche. Join us starting March 26 on your favorite public radio station.

Our Song of the Week, "There's A Stone Around My Belly" is performed by Darrell Scott and appears on his newest release, Jaroso.

Darrell Scott - "There's A Stone Around My Belly," Live on Mountain Stage Darrell Scott performs "There's A Stone Around My Belly" live on Mountain Stage, 12/6/20 Listen • 5:11