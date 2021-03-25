© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Charleston TV, Beckley TV & Radio Off The Air For Tower Work
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

LISTEN: Darrell Scott Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published March 25, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT
Darrell and Kathy Mattea
BRIAN BLAUSER
/
Mountain Stage
Darrell Scott and Kathy Mattea sing together on Mountain Stage.

This week's episode was recorded without an audience with appearances from Darrell Scott, Kathy Mattea, Todd Burge, and a virtual performance from Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche. Join us starting March 26 on your favorite public radio station.

Our Song of the Week, "There's A Stone Around My Belly" is performed by Darrell Scott and appears on his newest release, Jaroso.

Darrell Scott - "There's A Stone Around My Belly," Live on Mountain Stage
Darrell Scott performs "There's A Stone Around My Belly" live on Mountain Stage, 12/6/20
Darrell Scott live on Mountain Stage
1 of 3  — Kathy Mattea performing on Mountain Stage
2 of 3  — Larry Groce and Sandra Groce on Mountain Stage, 2020
3 of 3  — Todd Burge on Mountain Stage, 2020
Todd Burge performing on Mountain Stage in December 2020.
BRIAN BLAUSER

Arts & CultureMountain Stage
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
