Podcast: Ranky Tanky, Susan Werner, René Marie & Experiment in Truth, and The Sea The Sea

Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

Published March 23, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT
The Sea The Sea performing on Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Indie folk duo The Sea The Sea performs to a virtual Mountain Stage audience in 2020.

Guest host Kathy Mattea warmly welcomes Ranky Tanky, René Marie & Experiment in Truth, The Sea The Sea, and Susan Werner on this brand new episode. This show was recorded without a live audience in November of 2020 in Charleston, West Virginia.

Ranky Tanky's Quiana Parler

Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
