LISTEN: Our Song Of The Week Celebrates The Life And Music Of John Prine

This week on Mountain Stage we’re celebrating some of the finest musicians to step foot on the Mountain Stage, but it’s bittersweet as they all left us in 2020.

John Prine made three appearances on Mountain Stage over the years. Our Song of the Week was recorded during his second visit to the show on April 27, 1997 in Huntington, West Virginia. He passed away from complications stemming from Covid-19 in April of 2020. As host Larry Groce stated in this week’s broadcast “John’s songs had a blue-collar sensibility that cut through the core of human emotions.” Hear "Souvenirs" and five other tunes from John Prine on this week’s special broadcast.

John Prine - Souvenirs, live on Mountain Stage Listen • 3:51

In addition to John Prine, this special show celebrates Tony Rice, Justin Townes Earle, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver, and other musicians who left us in 2020. We hope you’ll tune in on one of these NPR affiliates as we pay our respect.

1 of 4 Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of power-pop group Fountains of Wayne BRIAN BLAUSER 2 of 4 — Billy Joe Shaver Billy Joe Shaver performing on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser 3 of 4 — Tony Rice Tony Rice performing on Mountain Stage in 2004 Brian Blauser 4 of 4 — Justin Townes Earle Justin Townes Earle performing on Mountain Stage in 2019 Brian Blauser

