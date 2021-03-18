© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

LISTEN: Our Song Of The Week Celebrates The Life And Music Of John Prine

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras,
Adam Harris
Published March 18, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT
John Prine on Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage Archive
John Prine, who we lost in 2020, seen here performing on Mountain Stage in 1997.

This week on Mountain Stage we’re celebrating some of the finest musicians to step foot on the Mountain Stage, but it’s bittersweet as they all left us in 2020.

John Prine made three appearances on Mountain Stage over the years. Our Song of the Week was recorded during his second visit to the show on April 27, 1997 in Huntington, West Virginia. He passed away from complications stemming from Covid-19 in April of 2020. As host Larry Groce stated in this week’s broadcast “John’s songs had a blue-collar sensibility that cut through the core of human emotions.” Hear "Souvenirs" and five other tunes from John Prine on this week’s special broadcast.

John Prine - Souvenirs, live on Mountain Stage
John Prine on Mountain Stage

In addition to John Prine, this special show celebrates Tony Rice, Justin Townes Earle, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver, and other musicians who left us in 2020. We hope you’ll tune in on one of these NPR affiliates as we pay our respect.

1 of 4
Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of power-pop group Fountains of Wayne
BRIAN BLAUSER
2 of 4  — Billy Joe Shaver
Billy Joe Shaver performing on Mountain Stage.
Brian Blauser
3 of 4  — Tony Rice
Tony Rice performing on Mountain Stage in 2004
Brian Blauser
4 of 4  — Justin Townes Earle
Justin Townes Earle performing on Mountain Stage in 2019
Brian Blauser

