Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.
Podcast: Chuck Prophet, Kim Richey, S.G. Goodman and Sierra Ferrell
On November 1, 2020, we welcomed Chuck Prophet with Stephanie Finch, Kim Richey, S.G. Goodman, and Sierra Ferrell to Charleston, W.Va. to record at the Culture Center Theater with no audience, under strict safety protocols.
Listen: Chuck Prophet, Kim Richey, S.G. Goodman and Sierra Ferrell on Mountain Stage
