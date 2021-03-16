Podcast: Chuck Prophet, Kim Richey, S.G. Goodman and Sierra Ferrell

On November 1, 2020, we welcomed Chuck Prophet with Stephanie Finch, Kim Richey, S.G. Goodman, and Sierra Ferrell to Charleston, W.Va. to record at the Culture Center Theater with no audience, under strict safety protocols.

Listen: Chuck Prophet, Kim Richey, S.G. Goodman and Sierra Ferrell on Mountain Stage Listen

We hope you'll subscribe to the Mountain Stage podcast on Apple podcasts or you can find us on just about every podcasting platform.

Support for the Mountain Stage Podcast is provided by Digital Relativity. https://digitalrelativity.com/