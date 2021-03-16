© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

Podcast: Chuck Prophet, Kim Richey, S.G. Goodman and Sierra Ferrell

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published March 16, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT
W.Va. Native Sierra Ferrell on Mountain Stage in 2020
BRIAN BLAUSER
/
W.Va. Native Sierra Ferrell on Mountain Stage in 2020

On November 1, 2020, we welcomed Chuck Prophet with Stephanie Finch, Kim Richey, S.G. Goodman, and Sierra Ferrell to Charleston, W.Va. to record at the Culture Center Theater with no audience, under strict safety protocols.

Listen: Chuck Prophet, Kim Richey, S.G. Goodman and Sierra Ferrell on Mountain Stage
Chuck Prophet on Mountain Stage, 2020

Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
