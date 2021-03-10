From 2011: Mavis Staples, Dougie MacLean, Joy Kills Sorrow, Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore, and special guest Tim O'Brien

Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.
This special episode was recorded in Glasgow, Scotland as a part of the Celtic Connections Festival and first aired in 2011. The lineup includes Mavis Staples, Dougie MacLean, Joy Kills Sorrow, Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore, and special guest appearances by Tim O'Brien.
Joy Kills Sorrow on Mountain Stage
