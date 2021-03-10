© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2011: Mavis Staples, Dougie MacLean, Joy Kills Sorrow, Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore, and special guest Tim O'Brien

Vasilia Scouras
Published March 10, 2021
Mavis Staples joined the lineup in 2011 in Glasgow, Scotland

This special episode was recorded in Glasgow, Scotland as a part of the Celtic Connections Festival and first aired in 2011. The lineup includes Mavis Staples, Dougie MacLean, Joy Kills Sorrow, Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore, and special guest appearances by Tim O'Brien.

Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
