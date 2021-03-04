© 2021
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Chuck Prophet Has Our Song Of The Week From This Week's New Episode

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published March 4, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST
Chuck Prophet on Mountain Stage, 2020
BRIAN BLAUSER
/
Mountain Stage
Chuck Prophet performing on Mountain Stage in November 2020. The show was recorded without an audience at the Culture Center Theater and offered live via NPR Music Live Sessions.

This week’s broadcast is our first new episode since last March, recorded during the pandemic. On November 1, 2020 we welcomed Chuck Prophet with Stephanie Finch, Kim Richey, S.G. Goodman and Sierra Ferrell to Charleston, W.Va. to record at the Culture Center Theater with no audience, under strict safety protocols. The results are hitting airwaves starting Friday on NPR stations.
San Francisco rock and roller Chuck Prophet and his partner Stephanie Finch are joined by the Mountain Stage Band throughout their set, including our Song of the Week, “Marathon.”

The song appears on Prophet’s most recent Yep Roc release The Land That Time Forgot. Tune in starting Friday, March 5 for the entire set.

Rec. 11/1/20, Charleston, WV
Chuck Prophet & MS Band, 2020
1 of 5  — S.G. Goodman
S.G. Goodman and her band jumped the Kentucky border to make some music in W.Va. last November.
BRIAN BLAUSER
2 of 5  — Kim Richey
Kim Richey has made six appearances on Mountain Stage since 1997.
BRIAN BLAUSER
3 of 5  — Sign of the times
BRIAN BLAUSER
4 of 5  — There's a stream...
While this episode was recorded without a live audience, fans streamed the show from the comfort of their homes all around the world thanks to WVPB's video production team.
BRIAN BLAUSER
5 of 5  — Sierra Ferrell
Hometown gal Sierra Ferrell made her Mountain Stage debut in November.
BRIAN BLAUSER

We also hear Nashville’s Kim Richey, who brought with her songs from A Long Way Back…the songs of Glimmer, in which she reimagines tunes from her 1999 album Glimmer. She even asked Chuck Prophet, a regular collaborator of hers, to join in on her set. We hear songs from western Kentucky’s S.G. Goodman, whose album Old Time Feeling was released last year to critical acclaim. We’re also proud to welcome West Virginia native Sierra Ferrell and her trio to Mountain Stage for the first time. Ferrell’s debut single “Jeremiah/ Why’d Ya Do It,” was released on Rounder Records in 2020.

Find a station where you can tune in here, and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes looks.

