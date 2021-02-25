This week’s Special Archive Edition of Mountain Stage comes from the 2011 Celtic Connections Festival where Mountain Stage welcomed Mavis Staples, Dougie MaClean, Joy Kills Sorry, and Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore. Throughout the show, you’ll hear our special guest Tim O’Brien, who sat in with several guests.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and soul/gospel legend Mavis Staples has made three appearances on Mountain Stages since 2004. For this 2011 performance in Scotland, Staples brough her band and songs from “You’re Not Alone,” the Jeff Tweedy produced album released on ANTI records in 2010. Staples’ performance of the title track is our Song of the Week.

Listen: Mavis Staples Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week- "You're Not Alone" Listen • 4:49

Hear the entire set from Staples, plus performances from Dougie MacLean, Joy Kills Sorrow, and Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore, and our special guest Tim O’Brien, on this week’s Archive Edition of Mountain Stage. Find out where you can listen and join us on the radio.

