Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Mavis Staples Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week- "You're Not Alone"

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published February 25, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST
MavisStaples 2011
Mountain Stage Archive
Mavis Staples performing on Mountain Stage in Scotland, 2011

This week’s Special Archive Edition of Mountain Stage comes from the 2011 Celtic Connections Festival where Mountain Stage welcomed Mavis Staples, Dougie MaClean, Joy Kills Sorry, and Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore. Throughout the show, you’ll hear our special guest Tim O’Brien, who sat in with several guests.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and soul/gospel legend Mavis Staples has made three appearances on Mountain Stages since 2004. For this 2011 performance in Scotland, Staples brough her band and songs from “You’re Not Alone,” the Jeff Tweedy produced album released on ANTI records in 2010. Staples’ performance of the title track is our Song of the Week.

Listen: Mavis Staples Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week- "You're Not Alone"
MavisStaples 2011

Hear the entire set from Staples, plus performances from Dougie MacLean, Joy Kills Sorrow, and Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore, and our special guest Tim O’Brien, on this week’s Archive Edition of Mountain Stage. Find out where you can listen and join us on the radio.

1 of 4  — DougieMacLean
Dougie MacLean on Mountain Stage in 2011
Mountain Stage Archive
2 of 4  — Joy Kills Sorrow 2011
Joy Kills Sorrow performing on Mountain Stage in Scotland, 2011
Mountain Stage Archive
3 of 4  — Mollie-RichMoore 2011
Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore performing on Mountain Stage in Scotland, 2011
Mountain Stage Archive
4 of 4  — MavisStaples- 2011
Mavis Staples performing on Mountain Stage in Scotland, 2011
Mountain Stage Archive

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
