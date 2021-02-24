West Virginia Power Joins Atlantic League To Return Pro Baseball To Charleston

The West Virginia Power will take the field on May 28, 2021 as part of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

“To have the Power back in the city of Charleston is monumental,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin. “And it's not just for baseball. This community depends upon this facility thriving.”

The Atlantic League is composed of eight teams in two divisions. The West Virginia Power will play in the South Division alongside the Lexington Legends, High Point Rockers and Gastonia Honey Hunters.

The 2021 season will consist of 120 games with 60 of them being played at Appalachian Power Park.

“I am beyond excited to be a part of the Atlantic League and keeping professional baseball in Charleston,” said Andy Shea, managing partner for the West Virginia Power. “There is a very rich baseball tradition in Charleston, and it has been a true pleasure working with Mayor Goodwin and her staff to ensure professional baseball will continue to thrive in a major way,”

Shea also announced that Mark Minicozzi, who played in the Nationals and Giants organizations, will manage the West Virginia Power.

Since its inception, the Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations and more than 160 players have signed Major League contracts. Over 100 ALPB managers, coaches and administrators have worked in MLB organizations.

“Professional baseball is on the way back to Charleston,” said Gov. Jim Justice, offering his enthusiasm to this new deal for the Power during his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning. “You’re going to be able to see some of the best players in the world right here in West Virginia”

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) applauded the decision by West Virginia Power to join the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball for the 2021 season.

“Since November 2019 I’ve fought to save our baseball teams across the state and I am pleased that every team has found a league to call home,” Manchin said. “I am proud of the resiliency of the team and coaches and truly believe that the Atlantic League will give West Virginia Power the opportunity to grow and thrive.”

Added Capito: “I am thrilled that baseball will rightfully be back in Charleston. America’s pastime is West Virginia’s, too, and everyone who played a part in ensuring the team remained a part of our community here should be commended and congratulated.”

Minor league teams in Princeton, Bluefield and Morgantown also lost their major league affiliates, but have been able to join new leagues to keep baseball this summer.