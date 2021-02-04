Listen: Fruition Has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week

On this encore episode, the Portland-based band Fruition makes their Mountain Stage debut with songs from Wild As The Night. The companion album, Broken At The Break Of Day was released in January of 2020.

Roots rockers Fruition show their stylistic influences on our Song of the Week, "Dawn," which you can hear as part of this week's encore episode of Mountain Stage.

You'll also hear performances from jam-grass innovators Keller & The Keels, modern bluegrass band Town Mountain, Philly folk trio The End of America, and songwriter Diana DeMuth.

1 of 4 — Diana DeMuth Diana DeMuth made her Mountain Stage debut in February of 2020. 2 of 4 — Keller and The Keels Keller & The Keels bring their psychedelic bluegrass to the stage in this encore episode. 3 of 4 — The End Of America Philly folk-rockers TEOA joined us for the first time. 4 of 4 — Town Mountain Hard driving string band Town Mountain is featured this week on Mountain Stage.

Find the playlist here and find a station where you can tune in.

Be sure to sign up for the Mountain Stage newsletter so that you don’t miss a note.

