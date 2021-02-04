© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Fruition Has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris,
Vasilia Scouras
Published February 4, 2021 at 7:07 AM EST
Fruition on Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Fruition performs on Mountain Stage, airing on our NPR affiliates starting Friday, February 5th.

On this encore episode, the Portland-based band Fruition makes their Mountain Stage debut with songs from Wild As The Night. The companion album, Broken At The Break Of Day was released in January of 2020.

Roots rockers Fruition show their stylistic influences on our Song of the Week, "Dawn," which you can hear as part of this week's encore episode of Mountain Stage.

You'll also hear performances from jam-grass innovators Keller & The Keels, modern bluegrass band Town Mountain, Philly folk trio The End of America, and songwriter Diana DeMuth.

1 of 4  — Diana DeMuth
Diana DeMuth made her Mountain Stage debut in February of 2020.
2 of 4  — Keller and The Keels
Keller & The Keels bring their psychedelic bluegrass to the stage in this encore episode.
3 of 4  — The End Of America
Philly folk-rockers TEOA joined us for the first time.
4 of 4  — Town Mountain
Hard driving string band Town Mountain is featured this week on Mountain Stage.

Arts & Culture Mountain Stage
Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
Adam Harris
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia Scouras
