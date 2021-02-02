© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Us & Them Logo
Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

Us & Them: Clarity on COVID-19

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay
Published February 2, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST
UT Storycollider Clarity socials.jpg
Lalena Price
Clarity on COVID-19

Us & Them host Trey Kay was invited by The Story Collider podcast to reflect on his “Year in COVID” and what’s helped him get clarity on the whole experience.

It’s been nearly a year since COVID-19 came into our lives. It’s changed everything and forced all of us to stop and reconsider how we live day to day.

These considerations and adaptations are something the Us & Them team has carefully explored over the past year.

The Story Collider podcast — a show that features people telling true personal stories about their relationship with science — has been listening to Us & Them’s pandemic reports and invited host Trey Kay to share a story about how he’s lived and worked through the pandemic. They wanted to know what’s helped him make sense and get clarity on this whole COVID -19 experience.

The Us & Them episode is an excerpt from Trey's contribution to The Story Collider's COVID series.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council and the CRC Foundation.

Subscribe to Us & Them on Apple Podcasts, NPR One, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and beyond. You also can listen to Us & Them on WVPB Radio — tune in on the fourth Thursday of every month at 8 p.m., with an encore presentation on the following Saturday at 3 p.m.

To listen to The Story Collider's entire COVID series or any of their other great content, go to https://www.storycollider.org/.

Tags

Arts & CultureUs & ThemCOVID-19
Trey Kay
Radio journalist Trey Kay is host and producer of "Us & Them," a podcast devoted to telling stories from all sides of the Culture Wars. He co-produces the podcast with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Trey Kay
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content