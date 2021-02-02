Us & Them: Clarity on COVID-19

It’s been nearly a year since COVID-19 came into our lives. It’s changed everything and forced all of us to stop and reconsider how we live day to day.

These considerations and adaptations are something the Us & Them team has carefully explored over the past year.

The Story Collider podcast — a show that features people telling true personal stories about their relationship with science — has been listening to Us & Them’s pandemic reports and invited host Trey Kay to share a story about how he’s lived and worked through the pandemic. They wanted to know what’s helped him make sense and get clarity on this whole COVID -19 experience.

The Us & Them episode is an excerpt from Trey's contribution to The Story Collider's COVID series.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council and the CRC Foundation.

Subscribe to Us & Them on Apple Podcasts, NPR One, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and beyond. You also can listen to Us & Them on WVPB Radio — tune in on the fourth Thursday of every month at 8 p.m., with an encore presentation on the following Saturday at 3 p.m.

To listen to The Story Collider's entire COVID series or any of their other great content, go to https://www.storycollider.org/.

