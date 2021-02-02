Us & Them: Clarity on COVID-19
Us & Them host Trey Kay was invited by The Story Collider podcast to reflect on his “Year in COVID” and what’s helped him get clarity on the whole experience.
It’s been nearly a year since COVID-19 came into our lives. It’s changed everything and forced all of us to stop and reconsider how we live day to day.
These considerations and adaptations are something the Us & Them team has carefully explored over the past year.
The Story Collider podcast — a show that features people telling true personal stories about their relationship with science — has been listening to Us & Them’s pandemic reports and invited host Trey Kay to share a story about how he’s lived and worked through the pandemic. They wanted to know what’s helped him make sense and get clarity on this whole COVID -19 experience.
The Us & Them episode is an excerpt from Trey's contribution to The Story Collider's COVID series.
This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council and the CRC Foundation.
