Us & Them: Shelter From The Virus

The coronavirus has changed everything. People around the globe have spent nearly a year sheltering at home, adhering to restrictions and requirements to avoid the contagious COVID-19.

Imagine what that experience is like for someone who’s homeless. If your only option for a warm bed is a group shelter, will you take it - or will you stay on the street? Across the country, shelters meet public health requirements to make congregate housing as safe as possible.

On this Us & Them episode, we look at the challenge people face when deciding how to shelter from the virus.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the West Virginia Humanities Council.

Kyle Vass Dominique Miller is an outreach worker for Harmony House, an organization that works to rehouse people experiencing homelessness in and around Huntington, W.Va., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

Kyle Vass Dominique Miller looks for people who may be inhabiting a dilapidated structure in Huntington, W.Va., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

Kyle Vass The Huntington City Mission uses an on site chapel to house people overnight who can't be admitted to their main facility for fear of spreading Covid-19 in Huntington, W.Va., Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021.

Kyle Vass A support beam for a bridge serves as a shelf for a couple who live outside in Charleston W.Va., Sunday Jan. 17, 2021. (Photo/Kyle Vass)