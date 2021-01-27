© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Huntington Radio Off The Air For Tower Work
Arts & Culture
Us & Them Logo
Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

Us & Them: Shelter From The Virus

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay
Kyle Vass
Published January 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST
UT Shelter from The Virus wvpb plain.jpg
Kyle Vass
Dominique Miller is an outreach worker for Harmony House in Huntington, WV, a group that makes contact with homeless people to offer support and shelter.

People around the world have spent nearly a year sheltering at home to avoid a global pandemic. For those who are homeless, the challenge of COVID-19 isn’t even on their list. What’s on their mind is “Am I gonna eat?” For this episode, the Us & Them team talks to homeless West Virginians about the challenge of sheltering from the virus.

The coronavirus has changed everything. People around the globe have spent nearly a year sheltering at home, adhering to restrictions and requirements to avoid the contagious COVID-19.

Imagine what that experience is like for someone who’s homeless. If your only option for a warm bed is a group shelter, will you take it - or will you stay on the street? Across the country, shelters meet public health requirements to make congregate housing as safe as possible.

On this Us & Them episode, we look at the challenge people face when deciding how to shelter from the virus.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the West Virginia Humanities Council.

Subscribe to Us & Them on Apple Podcasts, NPR One, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and beyond. You also can listen to Us & Them on WVPB Radio — tune in on the fourth Thursday of every month at 8 p.m., with an encore presentation on the following Saturday at 3 p.m.

dom 2.jpg
Kyle Vass
Dominique Miller is an outreach worker for Harmony House, an organization that works to rehouse people experiencing homelessness in and around Huntington, W.Va., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
dom 3.jpg
Kyle Vass
Dominique Miller looks for people who may be inhabiting a dilapidated structure in Huntington, W.Va., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
mission.jpg
Kyle Vass
The Huntington City Mission uses an on site chapel to house people overnight who can't be admitted to their main facility for fear of spreading Covid-19 in Huntington, W.Va., Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021.
shelf.png
Kyle Vass
A support beam for a bridge serves as a shelf for a couple who live outside in Charleston W.Va., Sunday Jan. 17, 2021. (Photo/Kyle Vass)
site 2.png
Kyle Vass
An unsheltered couple take refuge under a bridge in Charleston W.Va., Sunday Jan. 17, 2021.

Tags

Arts & CultureHomelessnessCOVID-19Us & Them
Trey Kay
Radio journalist Trey Kay is host and producer of "Us & Them," a podcast devoted to telling stories from all sides of the Culture Wars. He co-produces the podcast with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Trey Kay
Kyle Vass
Kyle is a contributor to Us & Them.
See stories by Kyle Vass
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content