WV Singer-Songwriter Walter DeBarr Finding Ways to Thrive During Pandemic

In the past year, musicians across the country and the globe have been seeing cancelled gig after cancelled gig. It's been a tough year for musicians, but many of them, like WV Singer-Songwriter Walter DeBarr have adapted to the changing musical landscape. In the past few months, DeBarr has released a single, been nominated for Song of the Year in Minnesota, and has had his music featured in an upcoming film. His newest single, "Blackened" was released right as the clock struck midnight to ring in the new year on 1/1/2021.

DeBarr and Friends have been busy in the writing room as well. "I've had a lot of time to do it," Debarr joked about songwriting during the pandemic. "I've had a lot of time to reflect on the past years and who I wanna be." He's been trying to incorporate different aspects of his life in his writing and trying to touch on sensitive topics like segregation in his song "Blackened".

Walter DeBarr and his band

"There's been this huge infusion of the blues. I'm starting to fall in love with the blues." DeBarr claims that the music evolves every time his band gets together since his songwriting serves as a framework for the other band members' influence. "Everyone writes their own part and that dynamic makes us what we are... Things are just flowin'" From the sultry cello of Steven Schumann, to the soulful guitar of McLean James, to the tasteful drumming of Cameron Miller, to the heavy bass of JD Thomas, and the beautiful backup vocals of Pamela Kesling, one can easily hear the band's influence on DeBarr's music.

This coming year DeBarr and Friends will be releasing their first LP. Find out more about what they're up to here.

