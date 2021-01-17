Huff Named Marshall Head Football Coach

Charles Huff has been named the Marshall University Thundering Herd’s next head football coach. He just finished his second year with the Alabama Crimson Tide as the associate head coach/running backs coach, helping lead the team to the BCS Championship.

Known as an elite recruiter and developer of talent, Huff’s proven track record has bolstered Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s staff for the past two seasons.

“This is an exciting day for Marshall University football and I can’t wait for Coach Huff to get here,” said Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert. ”He is going to energize the Herd fanbase and I know folks are going to love him and his style of football.”

Huff, 37, and a native of Denton, Maryland, joined Alabama in 2019 after one season (2018) as the assistant head coach, run-game coordinator and running backs coach at Mississippi State University. He boasts 17 years of coaching experience on both the NFL and college levels. He is a 2005 graduate of Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, where he played football, serving as the team’s captain.

“My family and I are so excited to be joining the Marshall University football program. The history, tradition and passionate fan base this university has is second to none,” Huff said. “To the current players, former players, fans and supporters, it’s time to unite like never before. We’ve got work to do and we need everyone working together to take this program to the next level! The process begins now. We Are Marshall.”

Saban, head coach at Alabama, and a Fairmont, West Virginia native, praised Huff as ready to step up into the ranks of a head coach. “We always want our coaches to grow and advance in the profession and Charles has worked very hard to earn this opportunity. We truly appreciate all that he has done to contribute to the success we've had at Alabama and wish him the best at Marshall.”

On Jan. 4, 2021, Marshall University announced that the school would not renew head coach John “Doc” Holliday’s contract, set to expire on June 30. Holliday recorded 85 wins at Marshall, including three straight seasons with at least 10 wins. He also led Marshall to eight bowl games, winning six of them. In December 2020, Holliday was also selected as the Conference USA Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.

The appointment is pending contract approval by the university's Board of Governors. The board will meet virtually in an emergency meeting Monday to approve Huff’s contract.