Telling West Virginia's Story
Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

"Muddling Through" 2020: A Year of Challenge and Adaptation

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay
Published December 31, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST
Sink or Swim
Richard Appleman
Kevin Koran, Ed Gabriels & Trey Kay after a cold open-water swim.

2020 has required a lot from us all. It’s been a year of challenge and adaptation.

Us & Them host Trey Kay recalls the line in a holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” that says, “we’ll have to muddle through somehow.” None of us had any idea how much muddling 2020 would demand. We’ve faced the pandemic and its consequences and a contentious national election that highlight the divisions in our nation. The year presented a series of choices with a clear outcome: sink or swim.

Moving ahead, Trey looks at the adaptations he’s made and which he might adopt long term.

Oh, and spoiler alert: he’s learning to like swimming outside in ice water!

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council and the CRC Foundation.

Trey-Hudson_River-Xmas_Eve-2020.1.JPG
Ed Gabriels
Trey Kay before swimming in the Hudson River on Christmas Eve 2020. The water temperature was 33.4 degrees Fahrenheit.
Trey-Breaking_Ice-Elizaville-2020.jpeg
Ed Gabriels
Trey Kay breaking a sheet of ice before swimming in North Lake in Elizaville, NY.
Trey Kay & David Temple on Christmas Eve 2019 performing "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

Trey Kay
Radio journalist Trey Kay is host and producer of "Us & Them," a podcast devoted to telling stories from all sides of the Culture Wars. He co-produces the podcast with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
