Telling West Virginia's Story
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2016: Iron & Wine, Tift Merritt, Todd Burge, Paper Bird, and Andy Shauf

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published December 29, 2020 at 2:10 PM EST
Iron & Wine
Josh Saul
Iron & Wine joined the show as Mountain Stage celebrated 33 years in 2016

Looking back to 2016 for our 33rd-anniversary celebration with Iron & Wine, Tift Merritt, Todd Burge, Paper Bird, and Andy Shauf.
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia grew up in New Jersey and lived briefly in eastern Kentucky before making her way to Charleston, West Virginia. She studied art at West Virginia State University and abroad at the University of Ghana. In 2012 she signed on as an Associate Producer for Mountain Stage, a live performance radio show produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music.
