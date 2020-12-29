Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.
From 2016: Iron & Wine, Tift Merritt, Todd Burge, Paper Bird, and Andy Shauf
