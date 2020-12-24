© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Tyler Grant & Robin Kessinger have the Mountain Stage Song of the Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published December 24, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST
tyler-robin1 2019
Brian Blauser/ Mountain Stage
/
Mountain Stage
Robin Kessinger and Tyler Grant perform some traditional flatpicking on this week's episode of Mountain Stage, hitting airwaves starting Nov. 22

Our Song of the Week comes to us from two flat-picking champions, Tyler Grant and Robin Kessinger.

A treasure of West Virginia flatpicking and old-time music, Robin Kessinger comes from a prominent musical family. Kessinger first met Tyler Grant in 2005 at the Wayne Henderson Festival and Contest in Virginia.  Kessinger was a judge for a flatpicking contest that was won by Grant. The pair developed a friendship and, eventually, made some duo arrangements of classic material connected in some way to the Kessinger family. The friendship and arrangements would grow into the album called Kanawha County Flatpicking.

Our Song of the Week, "My Blue Ridge Mountain Home," was used as a theme by Robin's father Bob Kessinger and his band, "The Mountaineers."

Hear Tyler & Robin's entire set, plus music from Shovels & Rope, Cris Jacobs, Kelsey Waldon and Wayne Graham on this week's new episode of Mountain Stage. Find a station in your area here and be sure to subscribe to the podcast so you never miss a note.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
