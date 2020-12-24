A Mountain Stage Holiday Special

Our host Larry Groce, put together a holiday special featuring seasonal songs, old and new, all recorded live over the years on the Mountain Stage. We'll hear performances from Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Odetta, Loudon Wainwright III, Holly Cole, The Roches, Kathy Mattea, Michael Martin Murphey, and more.

We hope you enjoy the seasonal sounds of this special podcast episode.

Support for this podcast is provided by Digital Relativity. https://digitalrelativity.com/

