Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

Our Sacred Holidays Are Not Immune To COVID-19

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay
Laurie SternBrad Stratton
Published December 17, 2020 at 9:31 AM EST
Lalena Price
COVID-19 has presented a challenge to people's faith practices.

This year has tested us in many ways. Restrictions and stay-at-home orders prevent people from sharing familiar traditions and worshiping together. Some say the coronavirus has tested their faith and beliefs.

Not only do they mourn those who’ve died, they miss gathering with their congregations, whether it’s in a pew or kneeling on the floor for daily prayers. Many churches, mosques and synagogues now offer online services in a virtual realm, which can open new doors.

Faith practices in the time of COVID-19 look and feel different, but how has the virus changed our spirituality?

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the West Virginia Humanities Council.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the West Virginia Humanities Council.

Arts & CultureUs & ThemReligion
Trey Kay
Radio journalist Trey Kay is host and producer of "Us & Them," a podcast devoted to telling stories from all sides of the Culture Wars. He co-produces the podcast with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Laurie Stern
Brad Stratton
Brad is a contributor to the Us & Them podcast
