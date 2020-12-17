© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

Listen: Iron & Wine Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published December 17, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST
Sam Beam, Iron & Wine
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Iron & Wine makes his NPR Music Mountain Stage debut.

This week we look back to our 33rd anniversary show, recorded in 2016, with our Song of the Week by Iron & Wine.

1 of 5  — Tift Merritt-2016
2 of 5  — Andy Shauf-2016
3 of 5  — Paper Bird 2016
4 of 5  — Todd Burge 2016
5 of 5

With an ear for cinematic folk music, critically-acclaimed singer Sam Beam, who performs and records as Iron & Wine, does "We Two Are A Moon" as our Song of the Week. The tune was originally released on Love Letter for Fire, a 2016 collaborative album by Iron & Wine and singer Jesca Hoop. The pair had toured earlier that year in support of the release, which was produced, recorded, and mixed by Tucker Martine.

This week's broadcast also features performances from Tift Merritt, Todd Burge, Paper Bird, and Andy Shauf. Listen on one of our public radio affiliates starting Friday, December 18.

Catch Iron & Wine's performance of this song, and others from this episode, on Mountain Stage's channel at NPR Music’s Live Sessions.

Tift's "Heartache Is An Uphill Climb" is posted below.

Tags

Arts & CultureMountain StageIron and WineSam BeamMountain Stage Song of the Week
