Listen: Iron & Wine Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

This week we look back to our 33rd anniversary show, recorded in 2016, with our Song of the Week by Iron & Wine.

With an ear for cinematic folk music, critically-acclaimed singer Sam Beam, who performs and records as Iron & Wine, does "We Two Are A Moon" as our Song of the Week. The tune was originally released on Love Letter for Fire, a 2016 collaborative album by Iron & Wine and singer Jesca Hoop. The pair had toured earlier that year in support of the release, which was produced, recorded, and mixed by Tucker Martine.

This week's broadcast also features performances from Tift Merritt, Todd Burge, Paper Bird, and Andy Shauf. Listen on one of our public radio affiliates starting Friday, December 18.

Catch Iron & Wine's performance of this song, and others from this episode, on Mountain Stage's channel at NPR Music’s Live Sessions.

Tift's "Heartache Is An Uphill Climb" is posted below.

