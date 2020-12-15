© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Podcast
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2017: The Mountain Goats, Joe Henry, Nellie McKay, and John K. Samson

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published December 15, 2020 at 8:42 PM EST
28162218_10155930955475180_3026779109970231675_o.jpg
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats in 2017.

This 2017 episode was a celebration of Mountain Stage's 34th anniversary with The Mountain Goats, Joe Henry, Nellie McKay, and John K. Samson. Support for this podcast is provided by Digital Relativity. https://digitalrelativity.com/

Tags

Arts & CultureThe Mountain GoatsNellie McKayJohn K. SamsonJoe HenryMountain StageLarry Groce
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia grew up in New Jersey and lived briefly in eastern Kentucky before making her way to Charleston, West Virginia. She studied art at West Virginia State University and abroad at the University of Ghana. In 2012 she signed on as an Associate Producer for Mountain Stage, a live performance radio show produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music.
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content