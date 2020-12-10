Tonight at 9 PM - Watch Bob Thompson's 'Joy To The World' Featuring Jane Monheit

Watch & Listen to Bob Thompson's Joy To The World

WVPB Radio

WVPB TV

West Virginia Channel

Watch On Demand, In Your Browser or With The PBS App

Joy To The World featuring Jane Monheit

Join us for this year’s broadcast of Bob Thompson’s Joy to the World on the WVPB radio and television networks. Recorded last December at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va., this year’s holiday jazz celebration features favorites, old and new, performed by pianist and WV Music Hall of Fame member Bob Thompson and his band, along with this season’s guest vocalist, Jane Monheit.

1 of 4 — Jane Monheit, 2019 2 of 4 — Bob Thompson, 2019 3 of 4 — Jane Monheit and Bob Thompson, 2019 4 of 4 — Jane Monheit and Bob Thompson Band at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston.

You'll hear Monheit put her special touch on some classic songs, including "Winter Wonderland," "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," and her rendition of "Merry Christmas Darling," made famous by The Carpenters, is a beautiful highlight.

Audiences will also enjoy instrumental takes of seasonal gems like "Jingle Bells", "Sing We Now Of Christmas" and “O Little Town of Bethlehem," performed by pianist Bob Thompson’s band, with Doug Payne on saxophone, Ryan Kennedy on guitar, John Inghram on bass, and Timothy Courts on drums.

Listen for the broadcast on WVPB Radio at the following times:

Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24– 1 p.m.

Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25 – 1 p.m.

Watch the television broadcast at these times on WVPB:

Tuesday, Dec. 15 – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22 – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 24 – 9 p.m.

Catch television broadcasts on the West Virginia Channel at these times:

Sunday, Dec. 13 – 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25 – 7 p.m.

