Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

Us & Them: Dessert & Dialogue

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay
Published December 9, 2020 at 9:39 AM EST
Lalena Price
The Us & Them virtual dinner party is back — this time, for a post-election discussion over dessert.

2021 will offer us all some new beginnings. Political leaders take office with the prospect of a COVID vaccine on the horizon.

However, millions of people are reeling from the economic consequences of the pandemic. Millions more are angry over the election outcome. How do we move our democracy forward?

Our Us & Them virtual dinner party is back - this time, for dessert. Our guests, from across the divide, will talk about how honest, open conversation can help us come together.

If you’re interested in a conversation with people across the divide, check out BraverAngels.org.

Trey Kay
Donna Murphy of Braver Angels

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council and the CRC Foundation.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council and the CRC Foundation.

Arts & CultureUs & Them2020 ElectionCOVID-19
Trey Kay
Radio journalist Trey Kay is host and producer of "Us & Them," a podcast devoted to telling stories from all sides of the Culture Wars. He co-produces the podcast with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Marisa Helms
