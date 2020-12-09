Us & Them: Dessert & Dialogue

2021 will offer us all some new beginnings. Political leaders take office with the prospect of a COVID vaccine on the horizon.

However, millions of people are reeling from the economic consequences of the pandemic. Millions more are angry over the election outcome. How do we move our democracy forward?

Our Us & Them virtual dinner party is back - this time, for dessert. Our guests, from across the divide, will talk about how honest, open conversation can help us come together.

If you’re interested in a conversation with people across the divide, check out BraverAngels.org.

Trey Kay Donna Murphy of Braver Angels

