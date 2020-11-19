© 2020
Donate
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

Listen: Alison Krauss' "Forget About It" Is Our Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published November 19, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST
allison_krauss_800.jpg
Brian Blauser/ Mountain Stage
/
Mountain Stage
Alison Krauss has won 27 Grammy awards, making her one of the most awarded females in history.

This week’s episode is a special compilation that features Grammy award winners and nominees as heard in past performances on Mountain Stage. Larry Groce chose some of his favorite performances from our archive, including songs by Randy Newman, Eric Bibb, Little Big Town and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The show opens with a set from Alison Krauss & Union Station, who have our Song of the Week.

According to the Recording Academy, Krauss is the most awarded female artist in history, with 42 nominations and 27 wins. As a group, she and her band Union Station have garnered 14 wins and 18 nominations. Krauss brought home two of those trophies for Forget About It- the 1999 album, and its title song, which were awarded Best Country Album and Best Country Female Vocal Performance, respectively, that year. Our Song of the Week is their performance of that Grammy-winning song, recorded on Mountain Stage in November 2005 in Athens, OH with our partners at Ohio University Arts & Entertainment and WOUB Public Media.

AKUS 2005
BRIAN BLAUSER
Alison Krauss and Union Station performing on Mountain Stage in Athens, OH, November 2005.

Hear more Grammy winners and nominees during this week’s special episode of Mountain Stage, airing on these public radio stations starting this weekend.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
