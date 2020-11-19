Listen: Alison Krauss' "Forget About It" Is Our Song Of The Week

This week’s episode is a special compilation that features Grammy award winners and nominees as heard in past performances on Mountain Stage. Larry Groce chose some of his favorite performances from our archive, including songs by Randy Newman, Eric Bibb, Little Big Town and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The show opens with a set from Alison Krauss & Union Station, who have our Song of the Week.

According to the Recording Academy, Krauss is the most awarded female artist in history, with 42 nominations and 27 wins. As a group, she and her band Union Station have garnered 14 wins and 18 nominations. Krauss brought home two of those trophies for Forget About It- the 1999 album, and its title song, which were awarded Best Country Album and Best Country Female Vocal Performance, respectively, that year. Our Song of the Week is their performance of that Grammy-winning song, recorded on Mountain Stage in November 2005 in Athens, OH with our partners at Ohio University Arts & Entertainment and WOUB Public Media.

BRIAN BLAUSER Alison Krauss and Union Station performing on Mountain Stage in Athens, OH, November 2005.

Hear more Grammy winners and nominees during this week’s special episode of Mountain Stage, airing on these public radio stations starting this weekend.

